A year later, CBI remains tight-lipped about Sushant death probe

A year after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI that took over the murder case registered by Bihar Police last year has so far remain tight-lipped on its findings.

While the CBI initially recorded the statements of several persons soon after it took over the case from the Bihar Police in August last year, there has been no development in the case so far.

Calls and messages to CBI officials and spokespersons to enquire about the status of the case went unanswered. A panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors that had collected the actor’s viscera and autopsy reports had in October ruled out any foul play.

They had informed the central agency that it appeared that the actor had died by suicide and not been murdered.

Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, exactly a year ago. The local Bandra Police took an accidental death report (ADR) and recorded the statements of several persons, including film stars and producers. The post-mortem report then had pointed to suicide as well.

However, even as the Mumbai Police were investigating the matter, a month after the actor’s death, several theories about Rajput having been murdered started gaining momentum on social media platforms. Allegations were made that the death of the actor and his former assistant Disha Salian, who had died on June 8 last year, were linked and the duo had been murdered.

Eventually, based on Rajputs’ father’s statement, the Bihar Police registered a murder case against Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and domestic helps working at Rajput’s residence. The CBI then took over the murder case and recorded the statements of several persons, including Chakraborty.

While the CBI case, especially after the AIIMS report stating that the death was due to suicide did not take off, another central agency, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), based on chats retrieved from Chakraborty’s phone, registered a case against her, her brother and others who had supplied drugs to Rajput.

Through the case, the NCB decided to go after drug use in Bollywood and also called in several high-profile actors like Deepika Padukone for questioning. Eventually, the NCB arrested Chakraborty and her brother among others and chargesheeted 33 people in the case this year. The NCB is still investigating the matter.

A source said, “While the CBI case did not see any activity, the NCB managed to make several arrests linked to the Rajput case.” Recently, the central agency also arrested Siddharth Pithani, flatmate of Rajput, in connection with the narcotics case as well.

Earlier this year, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court (SC), asking the CBI to provide the status of their investigation into the Rajput case. However the SC did not entertain the plea and asked the applicant to move the high court in connection with his prayers in the PIL.