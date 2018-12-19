A year later, 2 of 4 projects in Thane yet to take off

A YEAR after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated four Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) projects in the state, only two have taken off under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board. It has cited problems in acquisition of land and shortage of manpower as the reasons behind the projects being delayed.

In April 2017, the PM had e-inaugurated 21 projects in Maharashtra under the housing for all scheme. Out of these, four projects were situated in Thane district’s Khonni, Shirdhon, Gotheghar and Bhandarli areas.

EXPLAINED Unmet targets of PMAY works THE SLOW pace of work on PMAY projects e-inaugurated earlier is not the first instance of delayed targets in housing for Mumbai’s poor. While the Slum Rehabilitation Authority schemes have famously not met their original target even decades after the plan was launched, various other slum-free Mumbai targets have been announced, none successful. Meanwhile, the state government has not been able to make much progress in its target of 19 lakh affordable homes by 2022 as proposed in a new state housing policy. Of that target set in May 2015, less than 2,000 affordable units have been completed. The government has approved 273 projects involving the construction of 6.9 lakh houses, and work is ongoing for 1.7 lakh-odd units.

A senior official from MHADA’s Konkan board said that in the beginning, the aim was to create more than 31,000 homes under PMAY in Thane district. Out of the four, work on two projects — in Khonni and Shirdhon — has started and more than 3,900 homes have been included in the Konkan board housing lottery held in August.

The officer added that two other projects, in Gotheghar and Bhandarli, are yet to get a nod from the PMAY cell. Sources in the board said that at the beginning, getting approval for Shirdhon and Bhandarli projects was the responsibility of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area and the City and Industrial Development Corporation. Officials said MHADA was also short of architects to complete the project designs.

“These projects were handed over to us six months ago. We faced some issues in acquiring land but the final plan for these two projects is now ready,” a source said.

Executive engineer of PMAY, Dilip Munglikar, said that there were technical problems in aquiring land. “Some of the land have reservation. Now that the issue has been resolved, the plan for work has been prepared and sent to the PMAY cell for final approval.”

Housing for all is a central government scheme coined in 2014. So far, in Maharashta, more than 25 lakh people have expressed interest in buying such homes in a survey conducted by the MHADA.