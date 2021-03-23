A year after pandemic struck, 349 cops in Maharashtra police force died of Covid-19

After the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year in March, a total of 32,317 police personnel in the state police force contracted the infection and 349 died of it, while implementing lockdown and safety protocols (File)

AFTER THE Covid-19 pandemic struck last year in March, a total of 32,317 police personnel in the state police force contracted the infection and 349 died of it, while implementing lockdown and safety protocols. The police force, to date, has registered 3.11 lakh FIRs for multiple violations and have collected Rs 73.47 crore in penalty.

With the second wave of the pandemic emerging in the state, which is now recording the highest number of cases in India, a senior police official from the director general of police headquarters said, “We have given general instructions to all police districts to take all precautions and follow guidelines issued by the government, and further implement pandemic-related laws strictly to stop the spread of coronavirus.”

According to information provided by the state police, from March 22 last year to March 22 this year, 3,11,529 FIRs were registered under relevant sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, and Epidemic Diseases Act. Also, 47,111 people were arrested.



Apart from FIRs and arrests, the state police also collected Rs 73,47 crore in penalty from those who violated Covid safety guidelines. Also, 97,011 vehicles were seized for violating lockdown rules.

While implementing lockdown and safety protocols, 32, 317 personnel reportedly tested positive, out of which 28,385 were constables and remaining 3,932 were police officers.



While 30,429 personnel recovered from the disease, 349 cops died of the infection. Among them, 318 were constables and 31 officers. As many as 99 are from Mumbai Police.