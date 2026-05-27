A week after tiger attack, Maharashtra Wildlife board approves Rs 260 cr plan to prevent human-wildlife conflict

This will provide villagers with immediate information regarding animal movements, allowing them to remain vigilant. Additionally, rescue centers will be built for captured wildlife, and ten transit treatment centers will be established for animal medical care.

In its bid to prevent human-wildlife conflict, the State Wildlife Board Standing Committee has approved the establishment of control rooms at ten locations in the first phase, the deployment of an AI-based alert system in one thousand villages and the creation of two rescue centers and ten treatment centers across the state.

This project valued at approximately Rs 260 crore, aims to curb wildlife attacks on humans, said committee chairman and Forest minister Ganesh Naik.

Last week, four women were killed after they were mauled by a tigress and her cubs in Chandrapur district. The incident marks the seventh fatal tiger attack reported from the district this year.