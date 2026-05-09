A week after embarrassment | BJP clears Wadala proposal, tables it as ‘urgent bill’

A week after the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress stalled the clearance of handing over a private plot at Mumbai’s Wadala for a housing redevelopment project by out voting the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the same proposal was again brought back on the agenda on Friday, for clearance.
The proposal was cleared by a thumping majority of 112 votes going in favour, while 89 went against it.
The tabled proposal was brought on the agenda as an urgent bill (UB), following which Mumbai’s Mayor Ritu Tawde ordered voting for the proposal in the house. According to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) act, an UB requires three-fourth of the votes in its favour for clearance, unlike ordinary bills or proposals that require maximum votes in the floor of the house as per the present strength. As per the specified ratio, the bill required 90 votes in its favour to obtain full clearance.
Earlier on April 29, when the bill was tabled for the first time in the house, it got stalled as only 119 of the 227 elected members were present in the house, of which 61 were from the ruling and 58 were from the opposition. While the entire opposition voted against the proposal collectively, the proposal failed clearance.
Friday’s voting went on for nearly an hour, when all the corporators present in the house registered their signatures.
The tabled proposal stated that a civic owned plot in central Mumbai’s Wadala would be handed over to a private builder for redeveloping the existing housing tenements alongside developing new housing units on it. At present, the housing tenements are being occupied by municipal workers and families of traditional mill workers who have been living there as tenants.
“This proposal was tabled as an UB since it was a matter of public interest, and offers a scope for the city’s development and growth. We (BJP) were also in the opposition till the last term, but not once did we vote against an UB, unlike what the opposition did last time,” Ganesh Khankar, BJP corporator and leader of the house in BMC told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the leaders of the opposition parties maintained that they aren’t opposing the bill in general, however, the nature of it in which the Mahayuti wanted it to pass it.
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Ashraf Azmi — Congress group leader and corporator said that this proposal got cleared in the civic standing committee earlier this month and as per the regulations, it should have been brought into the house after 90 days.
Sachin Padwal — Sena UBT corporator said, “Last month, the proposal of desilting Mithi River was tabled in the house as an UB and we voted for it because it is of public interest. A proposal pertaining to giving away land to a private builder is not related to public interest in any way. Therefore, we opposed it entirely.”
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More