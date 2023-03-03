A village appeals to its residents: Turn off TV and cellphone, start reading, speak to family members

Mangaon, a village in Kolhapur district, has appealed to its 15,000 residents to switch off their cellphones and television sets between 7 pm to 8.30 pm daily to promote reading habit, converse with family members and counter gadget addition among children.

Raju Magdum, the sarpanch of Mangaon, said, “We have all been getting addicted to cellphones and televisions, resulting in problems such as lack of concentration and loss of conversation between family members, which further escalates into family problems.”

He added that the matter was discussed in the gram panchayat of January 26, where an unanimous decision was taken to fight this addiction.

Mangaon in western Maharashtra holds a special place in the history of the country’s social reforms movement. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj held the first joint conference against untouchability on March 21, 1920, in this village. Mangaon was the first to pass a resolution against age-old regressive rituals suppressing widows.

Mangaon has decided to start this campaign from March 8, marking the International Women’s Day.

Initially, the switching off of television sets and cellphones would be voluntary. But the gram panchayat plans to make this mandatory in future. It will, however, give five chances to each household before that. If a household violates the norm for the sixth time, penalty in the form of an increase in property tax will be imposed. While the gram panchayat has written to cable operators in the area to disconnect their services between 7 pm to 8.30 pm every day, those having DTH connections will be urged to switch off their TV sets.

“A siren has been installed at the top of the gram panchayat building with a range of 3 km. It will blow at 7 pm every day for three minutes, asking villagers to turn off electronic gadgets. Our employees as well as gram panchayat members will initially visit houses to create awareness, asking people to not use gadgets and instead have a chat with family members or read a book,” Magdum said.

“Many other gram panchayats have also been discussing the campaign and are likely to take a call on implementing this in the coming days,” he added.

Last year, a similar exercise was taken up in neighbouring Sangli district where five villages had decided to not switch on electronic gadgets for one hour during the evening.