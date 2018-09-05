A teacher’s 18 years of tireless, free coaching for railway job aspirants

Mahendru conducts classes twice a week at a Matunga workshop for two hours. (Express Photo) Mahendru conducts classes twice a week at a Matunga workshop for two hours. (Express Photo)

Anil Mahendru, 53, came as a godsend for aspirants who aimed to crack the railway exams. Combining his experience with knowledge, the Central Railway employee has been offering coaching throughout the state for the last 18 years, without charging a penny.

A resident of Ulhasnagar, Mahendru works as a chemical and metallurgical superintendent at railways’ Matunga workshop. He said he desired to help aspirants from Maharashtrian origin to qualify for the government exams.

“After a certain political party expressed their resentment towards people belonging to north India and tried to drive them out of Maharashtra, claiming they took up all their jobs, it got me thinking. I realised that those of Marathi origin can also qualify for the exams, considering they are trained and coached for a longer time. With a drive to help students around me crack the exams, I started to coach them in 2000,” he said.

Mahendru conducts classes twice a week at a Matunga workshop for two hours. While he coaches students on English and general awareness, math and logic remain his core topics of interest. In his free time, he also conducts classes at Parel, Bhusaval, Pune and Nashik. Mostly, students from economically weak backgrounds make it to his classes.

According to Mahendru, only those students who study hard for at least a year crack the railway recruitment tests. “I coach them to study rigorously, at least a year ahead of the tests. Lot of students tend to mug up the responses and aim to clear the exams. I also try to clear their concepts as much as I can,” Mahendru added.

Vinayak Yesane from Kolhapur, who aims to crack the recruitment exam for any Group ‘D’ post in railways, said: “I have been studying since the last four years. What I like the most about his teaching is that he clears the concepts for us. Since he does not charge a fee, the course helps us all the more.”

Priyanka Gupta from Sewri, also appearing for the exam, said: “I like to attend sir’s classes. They are interesting and unlike others, he ensures we understand and remember the topics.”

According to Mahendru, more than 1,000 aspirants, who he coached have cracked the railway exams and have been appointed in positions across railway departments. At least 200 students study in a single batch, he claimed.

“I am satisfied with what I do. I make time from my work and coach these students. If I am able to help an aspirant, who may not learn anything in the coaching classes that charge so much, I have contributed my part to the society,” Mahendru added.

