‘A Tale of Natives’: Contributions of Mumbai’s earliest migrants to heritage, culture documented in film

The Somvanshi Kshatriya Pathare, one of Mumbai’s earliest migrant communities, has now documented its contribution to the city’s heritage. ‘A Tale of Natives’, directed by Amol Aglave and conceptualised by Santosh Pathare, was screened on Saturday to explain the community’s roots, as well as its evolution.

Advertising

The community is said to have migrated to Mumbai over 250 years ago, and its members are known to have peculiar surnames, connected to localities of the city. Surnames such as Dahisarkar, Chemburkar, Dadarkar, Vandrekar, Worlikar and Paralkar are prevalent in the families of this community.

The community is known by different names—Kshatriya, Somvanshi Pathare and Pachkalshi. “The reason behind documenting our history was to establish our own identity and rich past…It took us over a year and a half to shoot the 35-minute film,” Pathare said.

The community has been involved in the building of many iconic heritage structures during the period of the British rule in South Mumbai and has been closely engaged in civil trade. Construction, carpentry and architecture are fields that community members specialised in.

Advertising

“The community migrated (to Mumbai) around the 12th century with Raja Bhimdev,” said Indologist Sandeep Dahisarkar. “It was the king who requested two families belonging to the ‘Kolamba’ and ‘Shilamba’ vansha, who were originally warriors, to take up the art of carpentry…So the first families…belonged to the Kolamba and Shilamba vansha. This is part of a document in Marathi, where the statement has been recorded.”

Noted members of this community include Superintendent engineer Rao Bahadur Yashwantrao Desai, who worked under George Wittet, a British architect from Bombay Presidency. He was involved in the construction of Gateway of India, Prince of Wales Museum (now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya) and the Institute of Science, among others.

G K Mhatre, an academic sculptor during the pre-independence period, was also a member of the community and an alumnus of J J School of Art. He built statues of Justice Ranade and Gopal Krishna Gokhale near Churchgate station. Architect Rahul Chemburkar, also a part of the community, said that the ‘Vanmai Hall’ in Dadar is one of the older community halls in Mumbai. “Nearly 25 temples across Mumbai are also owned by the community,” he added.

In the field of architecture, Gajanan Baburao Mhatre is known for his work in Art Deco style of architecture, which, after the 1930s, gained popularity around the world. Mumbai was the second city to have this style of architecture. Narayan Ganesh Pansare is credited with designing Filmfare’s iconic black lady.