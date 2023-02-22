A month on, Metro Line 2A, 7 record over 44 L ridership

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7, which run on the east and west side of the suburbs between Dahisar and Andheri, have recorded a total ridership of 44.26 lakh till February 20 within just a month of beginning operations.

As per the ridership data, the average daily ridership count on both Metro Lines 2A and 7 is nearly 1.47 lakh. The ridership numbers as per the data is seeing a gradual uptick. The Metro service begins at 5.25 am from Dhanukarwadi station with the last train leaving Dahisar east at 11.11pm.

Dhanukarwadi is the nearest station connecting the Charkop depot where rakes of both these Metro lines are parked.

On January 20, on the first day of start of commercial operation on the corridor, the ridership stood at 84,929. On this day, commercial services started at 4pm and remained in operation for only a few hours.

The Metro Line 2A and 7 recorded a total ridership of 1.40 lakh on Monday, January 23, the first week after the inauguration of Phase 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The next Monday, January 30, it saw a dip in footfall with total ridership recorded at 1.39 lakh on both lines. The third Monday after the launch, January 6, recorded a jump with total ridership on both routes at 1.48 lakh.

According to officials, the highest ridership was recorded on February 14, Valentine’s Day, which saw a combined ridership of 1.59 lakh on both lines.