A month on, Governor approves Bill to reserve 27% local body seats for OBCs

More than a month after the state legislature passed the Bill, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday gave his assent to the Bill providing up to 27% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies.

Senior Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the Governor had returned the Bill last month citing the Supreme Court case and he had some misunderstandings about the Bill.

“While the SC had stayed the implementation of OBC quota in elections, it did not put any stay on the ordinance and the Bill has been passed unanimously on the same in the winter session of the state legislature,” said Bhujbal. He further said that he spoke with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CM Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday.

“NCP chief and Thackeray advised us to meet the Governor personally on the issue while the deputy chief minister held a meeting with us and the secretaries on the issue,” said Bhujbal adding that he had also spoken to opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis to speak with Koshyari.

The secretaries met the Governor at 4.30 pm and briefed him. .Subsequently, the Governor gave his assent for the Bill. “So, we thanked the Governor for giving his assent for the Bill. Else, there would have been no reservation for the OBCs,” said Bhujbal.

Last month, the SC had directed the Maharashtra government to submit data on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies. The MSCBC is expected to give the report to the government before the SC hearing on February 8.