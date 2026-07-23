A human leg travelled to Mumbai beneath a train. Police still don’t know where it came from.

When railway staff began cleaning the Amritsar-CSMT Express after it arrived in Mumbai last week, they made a gruesome discovery: an amputated human leg lodged beneath one of the train’s coaches.

Five days later, the Government Railway Police (GRP) are still trying to answer the central question — where did it come from?

Investigators have widened their probe across the train’s route after initial inquiries failed to establish where the fatal accident occurred or how the body part became lodged beneath the train.

The first lead came when police identified two railway accident cases reported on tracks in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. One of those cases was ruled out after investigators confirmed that the deceased’s body had both legs intact and that the accident involved another train travelling towards Chennai.