Premium

A girl, interrupted: Why a critically ill 14-year-old is at heart of tribal protests in Maharashtra

Samruddhi was among 6 tribal schoolgirls bitten by a snake at an ashram residential school as they slept on the floor, for lack of beds. This is 8 yrs after govt rolled out a scheme to provide its schools furniture

tribal protests in Maharashtra, Maharashtra tribal protests, heart of tribal protests in Maharashtra, heart of Maharashtra tribal protests, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsGMC, Nagpur. Her parents, relatives, teachers have been keeping a watch outside this gate for the past 14 days, with Samruddhi admitted in intensive care (Express)
Written by: Ankita Deshkar
6 min readNagpurAug 29, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

More than a fortnight after she was bitten by a snake at a residential school for tribals in Gadchiroli, Samruddhi, 14, is fighting for her life at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Government Medical College (GMC), Nagpur – unaware that her case has become a catalyst, for protests over conditions in tribal schools and for government promises of change.

Samruddhi was among six tribal schoolgirls who were bitten by a common krait on August 10 night, as they slept on the floor of Japtalai Ashram School in Japtalai village of Gadchiroli. The school had no beds. Three of the girls died, two recovered.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
ankita deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fac... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments