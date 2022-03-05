A festival to showcase fantastical films by women professionals

Filmmaker Aruna Raje was excited about watching Gehrayee (1980) once again with a new set of audience on the big screen this afternoon. The special screening of Gehrayee, considered to be one of the best Indian horror movies, marked the opening of Wench Film Festival, which aims to bring women film professionals from different specialisations together and celebrate their work.

With a selection of fantastical and off-beat movies, the festival is trying to bring the female perspective to the centrestage.

As the second edition of the festival rolls out a selection of movies in fantasy, science fiction, and horror genres made by women, LGBTQ+ women and non-binary filmmakers, the screening of Gehrayee, which has stood the test of time, at Whistling Woods seemed a befitting start.

When Gehrayee released, it created a stir with its choice of subject – the supernatural thriller exposes the exploitative ways of landowners.

Raje – who co-directed the movie with Vikas Desai, her former husband and collaborator – came up with the idea while they were making Shabana Azmi-starrer Shaque (1976). “But producers didn’t warm up to such a subject initially. However, after the release of The Exorcist (1973), there was an interest in supernatural movies,” she recalls.

The festival will host physical shows on March 4-5 while the virtual screenings (on moviesaints.com) will continue till March 14. Tapping into her personal experience, especially when she was growing up in Karnataka, Raje tried to develop the project. She and Desai did extensive research regarding black magic and supernatural experiences. They met a number of tantriks and people, who had a brush with black magic before writing the story. Legendary playwright Vijay Tendulkar joined them as a co-writer.

“The story is based on real stories that we had come across. We knew Padmini Kolhapure, who shot to fame as a young actor Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), was perfect for the role of Uma, who is possessed by an evil spirit,” recalls Raje.

Speaking about the festival, Sapna Bavnani, who is the founder of festival and the production company Wench Films, says it is a step towards “bridging the gender gap in the film industry”. The festival celebrates the participating filmmakers’ ability to go beyond normative roles, mediums, and genres to tell good stories.

The festival has scheduled the movies under several fascinating categories. The segment titled ‘Blood Thirsty’ features Bhavnani’s Mera Kutta Bimaar Hai, Samantha Aldana’s Shapeless, Akriti Singh’s Toofan Mail, apart from Gehrayee. The section called ‘Dwarves’ features Bodies of Desire, Dotted Bodies, Everyday is a Celebration, I Wholeheartedly Forgive Myself and Time Machine among others.

The festival has tied up with some global partners. Etheria Film Festival will be making six movies available while Final Girls Berlin Film Festival and NYX Horror Collective will be streaming seven and 13 movies, respectively.