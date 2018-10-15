A decade after 26/11, Mumbai gets training centre for police officers

To impart training, officers from the Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA), Pune, which trains police in intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism, will be called in. (File) To impart training, officers from the Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA), Pune, which trains police in intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism, will be called in. (File)

Nearly a decade after the 26/11 terror attacks, the Maharashtra Police recently started a ‘satellite’ training centre in Mumbai to impart refresher courses to officers on various aspects of policing, from handling explosives to intelligence gathering.

The main training facility had been set up under the State Intelligence Department (SID) in Pune in the aftermath of the attacks.

The training facility in Dadar was inaugurated in September last week by Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Sanjay Barve, who earlier held additional charge, SID. Rashmi Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was appointed SID commissioner last week.

Barve told The Indian Express, “While training is given to police officers when they are recruited, we felt that a refresher course would hold them in good stead, especially given the changing nature of crimes. Training has to be a continuous feature. At the training facility, officers will be given refresher courses on intelligence gathering, use of firearms, handling explosives and new trends in crimes, including cyber crimes, to help officers remain updated.”

To impart training, officers from the Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA), Pune, which trains police in intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism, will be called in.

“There would be batches of nearly 50 officers from across the state that would be given training at a time. The training would last for around two weeks,” an officer said.

