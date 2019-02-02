A day after bodies of woman, daughter found in Dharavi, husband & his lover held

A DAY after neighbours found the bodies of a 34-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter in flames at their Dharavi residence, the woman’s husband and his lover were arrested on Friday on charges of murder.

The police said Iliyas Sayyed killed his wife Tehseen Jehra Sayyed and daughter Alia by slitting their throats on Thursday. Later, to mislead the police, he allegedly sent his girlfriend Aafreenbano Faiyyaz Hussain Sayyed to the house, where she set the bodies on fire. The incident came to light when residents of Diamond Apartment in Dharavi informed the police about a possible short circuit inside the 10th-floor home after spotting smoke emanating from under the locked door. The bodies were partially burnt by the time Sayyed entered the house after being informed by his neighbours.

The police reached the house around 11.30 am and sent the bodies to Sion hospital for a postmortem. Later, Iliyas and other family members were questioned. An officer from Dharavi police said, “We scrutinised the CCTV footage and the call data records of the husband. Meanwhile, Sayyed’s family members revealed that he was having an extramarital affair due to which there were constant fights between the couple.”

Following a tip-off, the police summoned Aafreenbano. “The two didn’t confess for a long time. After we told them abour their locations obtained from their call data records and the CCTV footage showing Aafreen entering the building in a burqa, the duo confessed to the crime. They were arrested at 3 pm on Friday,” said an officer.

The duo reportedly said they were in a relationship. A businessman, Sayyed works from an office in Wadala, while Aafreen, an employee with a private firm, lives near his office. “Tehseen was aware that Sayyed is in a relationship with Aafreen. As the fights escalated recently, the two decided to kill her,” said the officer.

Sayyed killed Tehseen and Alia by slitting their throats and left the house around 9.20 am on Thursday. “In some time, Aafreen went to the house. To mislead police and present it as a suicide case, she initially sent a text message to Sayyed using Tehseen’s phone saying that she and her daughter were ‘leaving’. Aafreen then poured kerosene on the bodies and set them ablaze and fled,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) Ravindra Shisve.

The police said the duo was booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC. They will be produced before a court on Saturday.