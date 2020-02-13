Mumbai: A contest that strives to make students social change-makers

The students also spoke to their parents and helps on the need for sustainable use of water — how that goal can be achieved within their homes by using a bucket instead of a shower and reducing the force of water that flows out of the tap. (Representational) The students also spoke to their parents and helps on the need for sustainable use of water — how that goal can be achieved within their homes by using a bucket instead of a shower and reducing the force of water that flows out of the tap. (Representational)

Several students of Podar International School recently carried out a unique exercise, inspecting all taps and pipes at the school and in their homes for leakages as part of an water wastage audit.

The students also spoke to their parents and helps on the need for sustainable use of water — how that goal can be achieved within their homes by using a bucket instead of a shower and reducing the force of water that flows out of the tap.

These initiatives are part of stage 1 of Actizen Contest, an initiative by Desh Apnayen Sahayog Foundation to encourage students to become social change-makers by showcasing problem-solving abilities. The contest’s themes have been inspired by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

In the past one month, over 10,000 students across the country have engaged in multiple acts of leadership through community service — from clean-up drives to planting trees, from making and distributing cloth bags to teaching children from low-income communities.

Co-founder of the foundation Vallabh Bhanshali said, “It has become a part of our personality to find problems and only talk about them, whereas it is also our job to find solutions…”

