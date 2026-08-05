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A blocked CCTV, stagnant donations: How Siddhivinayak theft was caught

It began with complaints of staff taking money for VIP darshan. It's now a Rs 18-crore political row, though that figure appears in no FIR or chargesheet.

How Siddhivinayak theft was caught, Siddhivinayak theft, Siddhivinayak Temple theft, siddhivinayak, Siddhivinayak temple, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe Indian Express reported Tuesday that the Law and Judiciary Department, which can order an audit and falls under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has sought a detailed report on the Siddhivinayak trust’s finances.
Written by: Apoorva Agashe, Alok Deshpande
4 min readMumbaiAug 5, 2026 07:13 AM IST First published on: Aug 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

As Maharashtra is roiled by its own temple theft allegations, it may have all begun with something far smaller – a probe into complaints that some staffers of Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple were taking money from devotees to slip them into the VVIP ‘darshan’ queue.

The sum involved in the alleged scandal has since been climbing, as the Opposition spots an opportunity against the BJP, which is already on the back foot over the Ayodhya temple donation theft. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has taken the lead, puts the figure siphoned off at “Rs 18 crore every year”.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, reco... Read More

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