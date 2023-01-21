A 7ft-tall statue in Chembur celebrating women in sports

Right in the middle of the Diamond Garden traffic intersection in Chembur stands a tall brown-coloured sculpture. A sculpture that does not just boast about the heroics of a local hero, but reflects the spirit of womanhood in the world of athletics.

The 7 feet-tall sculpture resembles a female gymnast, who is standing on one foot, in a Back Scale position with her hands pointed in opposite directions.

Named ‘Rhythmic Gymnast’, this statue was erected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s M/West ward office in the eastern suburbs.

“The basic idea behind setting up this statue was not just to give out the message about women empowerment, but to reflect the strength of women as well as their accomplishments,” Vishvas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner from this ward, told The Indian Express.

“Over the past many years now, we have seen women athletes marvel in all kinds of sporting events, be it cricket, hockey or gymnastics. Therefore, we decided to create this sculpture that would showcase and celebrate the pride that they have brought to the nation,” Mote said.

The sculpture is made using fibre-reinforced plastic that is further coated with polyurethane polymer, which is a specialised coating that protects the surface of the statue from intense heat and ultraviolet rays.

The statue stands right in the centre of a triangular-shaped elevated traffic median and is surrounded by a mini horticultural garden on three sides. During the night, the elevated dais on which the statue stands is lit up, enhancing the aesthetics of the display.

Civic officials said this sculpture was set up in December 2022 and within less than a month, it has become a prominent selfie junction for locals, motorists and pedestrians.

The spot where this statue stands now used to be a triangular median. Civic officials said that the said intersection is the meeting point of four important roads in the eastern suburbs. However, owing to a lack of maintenance, the intersection became just another dilapidated spot in Mumbai that was being abused by local miscreants.

It was after the BMC announced the ‘Mumbai Beautification Plan’ in September 2023 that the local ward office mooted the idea of beautifying this median, civic officials said.

“The entire island was redeveloped; metal railings were set up around the periphery of the dais and horticultural works were carried out around the statue for a much more pleasant appeal. Alongside these, the footpaths were also reconstructed, making them pedestrian-friendly,” said another official.