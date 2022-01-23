A 400-acre park at Mahalakshmi and other projects that never took off

When he took charge as the municipal commissioner of Mumbai, then Bombay, in 1865, Arthur Crawford proposed an expansive park in Mahalakshmi. The area was the city’s first landfill and Crawford’s plan was to purge it of its waste and follow it up with an afforestation programme. The 400-acre park would then be thrown open to all, with dedicated food stalls for each community.

The idea — Bombay Park — never materialised. Crawford’s ambitious plan is among the 200 “unrealised” proposals that have been documented in a new book called ‘Bombay Imagined’ by Mumbai-based American architect, Robert Stephens. The illustrated history of the city, or as it could have been, spans from the 17th century and leads right up to a coastal road realignment project in 2020. Other proposals that never took off include lift wheels by British engineer Samuel Perkes from 1858, which could have scooped sewage water from the harbour and directed it into the city’s sewers; an underwater Back Bay cable wall (1864) to protect the city from “possible infiltrators”; and Gorai International Airport from 1948 by Albert Mayer and NV Modak, which failed because of fears of mountainous collisions.

Stephens, 37, said, “There is a lot of learning from the work that predecessors have done. These particular ideas are very different from what we experience and what we know from history books today. I started with 50 schemes, and kept finding a few interesting, a few scary ones. The ones that are there (in the book) are those that I found genuinely fascinating.”

Stephens moved from the USA to Mumbai when he was 22 to apprentice at RMA Architects, where he continues to work to date. Bombay Imagined is his personal project of seven years and can be pre-ordered on http://www.urbsindis.com.

During his research on the book, Stephens found that most of the proposals didn’t see the light of the day mainly because of costs or the space required. Some were too expensive, and another agency was just cheaper. In some cases, it had to do with public pressure. In 1963, the Nepean Sea Road Foreshore Layout by the civic corporation, which proposed 98 sea-facing skyscrapers and shopping centres, was brought to a halt after fierce opposition from the Save Breach Candy committee. The resistance believed that the project would “cut man off from nature”.

At present, Breach Candy is the site of an ongoing coastal road work, which has taken off despite resistance from citizen groups.

“City problems never go away on their own. The people they impact may change and they take a different form, but they persist,” Stephens said, pointing out a proposed zoo at the heart of the city, which would have been Malabar Hill back in 1888. The Chowpatty Cliff Zoo was proposed by the Bombay Natural History Society after people complained of the “wretched arrangements” and “unhappy animals” at Victoria Gardens in Byculla zoo, or Jijamata Udyaan. “When you read articles about the zoo today, it’s a theme that’s continued,” Stephens said.

For his book, Stephens had to reach out to more than 50 archives and libraries, such as the British Library and the Maharashtra State Archives, to put together pieces of each proposal. About going through each proposal, he said, “It gave me hope that even if the scheme wasn’t chosen, there are always people who have put the city’s interests first. Not all the projects do that but by and large, that’s the sense I have got.”