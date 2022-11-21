9th edition of Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally flagged off

THE NINTH edition of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR), flagged off on Sunday, saw participation by over 70 Mercedes cars from across the country, including Rajkot, Goa and Kochi. The rally — from Taj Lands End in Bandra to Worli Sea Face and back — was flagged off by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Mumbai, and Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, on Sunday

Organised by Autocar India in association with Mercedes-Benz, more than half the participating cars made their show debut this year and were either freshly restored or returned to the show after a restoration.

Some of the key participations this year included The Indian Express Group chairman Viveck Goenka’s S-Class collection, Pratapsinh Gaekwad’s 230SL Pagoda, Gautam Singhania’s 300S Adenauer cabriolet. Yashvardhan Ruia’s 1929 Nurburg, one of the few in the world, was the oldest automobile to participate in the event.

“I look forward to the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally every year because I get to see so many cars that I haven’t seen before. It is one of the finest rallies of its kind in the country and extremely well-organised,” said Viveck Goenka.

First held in 2014, Schwenk described the rally as a celebration of the manufacturer’s rich history. “I have been witnessing the rally since 2018, and each year since then it has kept exceeding my expectations in terms of the cars on display and the sheer passion of the owners who celebrate Mercedes-Benz’s heritage. It is a pleasure to see our customers come together as one family to celebrate and drive these icons of luxury on Mumbai’s streets,” said Schwenk.

The rally also had all seven generations of Mercedes-Benz S-Class on display to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the car that has shaped the future of the automobile.