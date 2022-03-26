97 officers, personnel from Maharashtra Police receive President’s Medal

As many as 97 officers and personnel from the Maharashtra police received the President’s Medal from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during an investiture ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai earlier this week.

They were given medals for gallantry, meritorious service and distinguished service for the year 2020. Among the 97 officers, eight were given the medal for distinguished service. They are ACP (retired) Ramchandra Jadhav, ACP (retired) Rajaram Patil, ACP Milind Khetle, assistant commander Harischandra Kale, assistant PSI (retired) Maruti Suryavanshi, ADG Archana Tyagi, ADG Sanjay Saxena and assistant PSI (retired) Vasant Sable.

Ten police officers and personnel were awarded police medals for gallantry. DCP M C V Maheshwar Reddy, Nashik sub-divisional police officer Samirsinh Salwe, ACP (Solapur Rural) Mithu Namdeo Jagdale, Gadchiroli assistant police sub-inspector Avinash Kamble, police naik Vasant Atram, constables Surpat Wadde, Ashish Halami, Vinod Raut, Nandkumar Angre and Hamit Vinod Dongre were awarded gallantry medals for their action against Naxals. The remaining 79 personnel received medals for meritorious service.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Shambhuraj Desai, ACS (home) Anand Limaye, DGP Rajnish Seth, Brihanmumbai commissioner of police Sanjay Pandey and others were present at the ceremony.