961 new Covid cases reported in Mumbai, TPR stands at 11%

ON SUNDAY, the test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11 per cent in Mumbai with 961 new Covid-19 cases identified out of the 8,778 conducted tests. The state’s TPR stood at 5.7 per cent after 1,494 patients tested positive of Covid-19 out of the 25,994 tests conducted on Sunday.

Continuing with its upward spiral, a day after recording 889 new Covid-19 cases, the city on Sunday saw cases rise to 961. It counts as an 8 per cent surge within 24 hours. The active Covid cases in the city increased to 4,880 translating to 72 per cent of the total cases in the state which stands at 6,767.

Despite a seven-fold surge in cases, the city doesn’t have any active containment zones as of Sunday. Of the 4,768 beds with oxygen facilities, only 14 of them were occupied. Similarly, of the 1,544 beds reserved in ICU, only 34 had patients. Only four patients in the city were critical on Sunday.

Due to the mild severity of the infection public health officers believe that just like in the third wave, the hospitalisation rate will remain minimal. “As seen in the third wave, the infection severity is mild. The patients aren’t requiring oxygen support and most are asymptomatic and are recovering at their home,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer.

Meanwhile, the districts across the state are gearing up to boost their testing capacities from Monday as instructed by Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, in a letter on Friday.