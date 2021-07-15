scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
93 prisoners test positive in Alibag, Taloja jails

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 15, 2021 5:40:15 am
A view of Taloja Central Jail. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Ninety-three prisoners of Alibag District Jail and Taloja Central Prison in Raigad have tested positive for Covid-19.

Raigad Collector Nidhi Chaudhari said, “We routinely conduct tests on various people and found that 63 inmates of Alibag district prison were infected. They are mostly asymptomatic and are being treated.”

She added that the Panvel Municipal Corporation, under which Taloja jail falls, has also reported some inmates to be infected.

When contacted, Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “We gave the first dose of Covaxin to 2,242 inmates on Monday and Tuesday. At the same time, we conducted RT-PCR tests on 746 inmates and found 30 of them to be infected. They are under observation.’’

