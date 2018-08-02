91.17% pothole complaints attended to: BMC report

Pothole-ridden roads become a serious menace during rains in Mumbai. (Express File Photo) Pothole-ridden roads become a serious menace during rains in Mumbai. (Express File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday filed a report in the Bombay High Court claiming that it has attended to 91.17 per cent of the complaints regarding potholes in June and July.

The report was filed following previous orders by the court in April, passed by the division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla, that directed the state government to set up a centralised grievance redressal mechanism for residents to lodge complaints.

The court had said that the state government should ensure that a mechanism is created to ensure that complaints are lodged on condition of the roads and it is informed about the steps taken.

The report is based on the residents’ complaints from June 10 to July 30.

According to the report, the civic body received 1,642 complaints from 24 wards and 1,497 had been attended to. The report says 91.17 per cent complaints had been attended to and the rest are pending.

The court had passed an order in April, in a suo motu PIL taken up on the issue of potholes, following a letter written by High Court Judge Gautam Patel.

