Mumbai: 9-year-old raped in her house

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped in her house in Virar Tuesday by a man claiming to be a delivery boy. The girl was alone in the house at the time, police said.

According to police, the girl’s mother lodged the complaint on Wednesday after her daughter refused to step outside the house.

“The girl was severely traumatised under the belief that the man would return, so she refused to leave the house and didn’t let her mother go as well,” said a senior police officer.

“The girl’s mother told us that the child was alone in the house when a man rang the doorbell at 8 pm. When the girl opened the door, the man claimed to be there for a delivery and asked her to get water. He then attacked her,” said the officer.

The man allegedly raped her in her parents’ bedroom and warned her not to tell anyone, the complaint said. “The girl was so scared she didn’t tell her parents when they returned. But she started crying the next morning, after which her mother questioned her,” said the officer.

“We have lodged a case against an unknown man under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code. We will start working on a sketch of the suspect, as soon as the girl can describe his facial features. We are investigating CCTV cameras in the area,” said the officer.