9-year-old boy killed after BEST bus hits bicycle in Malad East, driver arrested

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A nine-year-old boy died after allegedly being hit by a BEST bus in Mumbai’s Malad East on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rupesh Dhotre, a resident of the area. According to the Kurar police, the incident took place around 9 am on Appa Pada Road when the boy was returning home after visiting his grandmother along with his 14-year-old cousin.
The police said Dhotre was pillion riding a bicycle being ridden by his cousin when a BEST bus allegedly hit the cycle from behind. The impact caused both children to fall on the road. Dhotre reportedly came under the rear wheel of the bus and suffered severe injuries.
Bystanders and family members rushed the child to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
According to police officials, Dhotre’s father, who was walking behind the bicycle at the time of the incident, witnessed the accident. His statement was later recorded by investigators.
The Kurar police arrested the bus driver, identified as Dilip Gangad, 34, a resident of Goregaon East. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rash and negligent driving causing death.
Police officers said the bus involved in the accident has been seized for inspection. Investigators are also examining whether CCTV footage from the area captured the incident. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and whether the bicycle had entered a blind spot before the collision.
A senior BEST official said the undertaking was cooperating with the police investigation and would review the circumstances surrounding the incident. “The safety of passengers and pedestrians remains a priority for BEST. We are extending all necessary cooperation to the police authorities in the ongoing investigation,” the official said.
The accident triggered concern among local residents, many of whom alleged that heavy vehicle movement and speeding on the stretch have become a recurring safety issue. Appa Pada Road is frequently used by buses, autorickshaws and commercial vehicles and remains congested during peak morning hours.
The incident has once again brought focus on road safety involving children and cyclists in Mumbai’s suburban areas, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods where narrow roads and mixed traffic movement often increase the risk of accidents.
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