9-year-old boy killed after BEST bus hits bicycle in Malad East, driver arrested

Police officers said the bus involved in the accident has been seized for inspection. (File Photo)

A nine-year-old boy died after allegedly being hit by a BEST bus in Mumbai’s Malad East on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rupesh Dhotre, a resident of the area. According to the Kurar police, the incident took place around 9 am on Appa Pada Road when the boy was returning home after visiting his grandmother along with his 14-year-old cousin.

The police said Dhotre was pillion riding a bicycle being ridden by his cousin when a BEST bus allegedly hit the cycle from behind. The impact caused both children to fall on the road. Dhotre reportedly came under the rear wheel of the bus and suffered severe injuries.