9 undertrials lodged in Nallasopara police station lock-up fall sick

Nine undertrials lodged at Nallasopara police station were rushed to the hospital after they fell sick on Tuesday.

While three of them suffered from suspected food poisoning, all are now out of danger and have been kept under observation at the hospital.

Senior Inspector Vilas Supe from Nallasopara police station said the incident took place at 2 pm when three of the nine undertrials were served lunch, which was provided by a person who has been given a contract to cook for undertrials in police stations.

“Lunch was given to three undertrials, who started vomiting soon after. Looking at them, the others, too, started vomiting,” Supe said. The undertrials were then rushed to the local hospital.

“Stomach wash samples of the undertrials have been sent to the forensic science laboratory at Kalina to find out if there was any toxic substance in the food,” Supe said, adding the contractor who provided the food will be questioned.