9 foreign nationals in Gadchiroli, 11 in Chandrapur held for ‘visa violations’

The police have arrested nine foreign nationals in Gadchiroli and 11 in Chandrapur for alleged visa violations.

According to police, the foreigners were visiting from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March.

“They were earlier booked under the Foreigners’ Act for violating visa rules and were put under quarantine. We arrested nine in Gadchiroli on Wednesday and a local court has remanded them in magisterial custody,” said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde.

He added: “They had come here on a tourist visa and were taking part in religious programmes. That’s violation of visa rules.”

In Chandrapur, however, the foreign nationals were arrested on Tuesday but released by the local court on bail.

Police have also booked eight Tablighi Jamaat members from Myanmar in Nagpur but have not arrested them.

