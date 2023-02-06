9-fold rise in swine flu cases in 2022; mortality rate low owing to public vigilance: Health dept

THE STATE witnessed a nine-fold rise in cases of swine flu in 2022 as compared with the previous year—the highest to be reported since 2018. However, due to increased vigilance among the public, the mortality rate remained low.

In 2022, the state recorded a total of 3,714 cases of swine flu with 215 deaths. However, in the preceding year, a mere of 389 cases were registered across Maharashtra—with two deaths. This counts as an 855 per cent surge in cases last year.

Prior to this, in 2017, the state recorded more than 3,000 cases when a total of 6,144 people were diagnosed with swine flu, with 778 patients losing their lives. In the following year 2018, cases dropped to 2,594 with 462 deaths. In 2019, it further plunged to 2,287–of which 246 patients died. In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic started, the state witnessed the lowest patient tally with only 121 cases and three fatalities.

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs.

Public health department data shows an over 10 fold rise in monthly detection of cases in 2022. In 2021, the state witnessed an average of only one swine flu case per month which increased to 10 last year. Most of the cases were witnessed during monsoon. While the state reported 151 cases of swine flu between January and July, the tally suddenly increased to 3,585 in the first week of October.

Pune topped the chart with the most number of diagnosed patients, followed by Nagpur and Thane.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer explained that several factors contribute to the spike—firstly, after lockdown, it is the first monsoon without restrictions and people are roaming about freely . Secondly, due to the pandemic, people are more sensitised and go for timely treatment. “Due to this vigilance, we have been able to provide timely treatment to patients, which has helped save more lives. Earlier, patients would often come late for treatment,” he said.

However, as the monsoon, which provides suitable environment for the virus to thrive in, has largely subsided in the state, cases have gradually declined. Dr Awate, said, “We witness maximum cases during monsoon, and then again in winter.”

Symptoms of swine flu include chills, fever, sore throat, body aches, headache, stomach ache, nausea and frequent vomiting. Complications can include pneumonia, bacterial pneumonia or bronchitis.