9 arrested for pushing women into flesh trade by promising them jobs as house helps

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested nine persons and are on the lookout for at least two more for allegedly pushing women into flesh trade by promising them jobs as domestic helps.

An officer said that on August 4, a woman filed a police complaint alleging that at a village in Nerul, two men had lured women from various states to come to Navi Mumbai. “He promised to get them jobs as domestic helps. However, once the women came to the city, he allegedly beat them up and forced them into flesh trade,” the officer added.

Based on her statement, the Crime Branch social service department registered an FIR under sections including human trafficking. Four teams were set up, which raided the address provided by the complainant.

On August 5, the police rescued 17 victims who were pushed into flesh trade and arrested nine persons, who along with the other accused, acted as pimps.

The police are still on the lookout for the two men who fled during the raid.

Meanwhile, the police have rescued the minor brother of a victim, who had accompanied her to the city.

The rescued women were sent to shelter homes, following which they would be allowed to go home, said the officer.