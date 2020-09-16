8,637 buildings sealed in Mumbai

Over the last 30 days, BMC has sealed on an average 100 buildings every day. Civic officials said this was because most cases are coming from housing societies. Mumbai is recording over 2,000 Covid cases daily. (Representational)

Over the last one month, Covid-19 cases have risen by around 34 per cent in the city. In the same period, number of sealed buildings in Mumbai has gone up by as much as 53 per cent. The maximum number of sealed buildings are in the Andheri-Borivali belt.

From August 14 to September 14, Covid cases in Mumbai have rose from 1.27 lakh to 1.72 lakh, up by 34 per cent. In the same period, sealed buildings’ number has gone up from 5,631 to 8,637, up by 53 per cent.

Over the last 30 days, BMC has sealed on an average 100 buildings every day. Civic officials said this was because most cases are coming from housing societies. Mumbai is recording over 2,000 Covid cases daily.

Areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari and Bhandup are the worst hit. Officials said these areas are recording about 100 cases every day. According to BMC data, R central (Borivali) has a maximum 1,229 sealed buildings, followed by 850 in R south (Kandivali) and 650 in K west (Andheri, Jogeshwari).

“Cases are rising in buildings and many new areas have emerged. We are taking all steps to ensure virus does not spread,” said Sanjay Kurhade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, R south (Kandivali).

So far Mumbai has registered over 1.71 lakh Covid cases with 8,178 deaths. The civic body has attributed the rise to increased testing and unlocking. Currently, Mumbai is conducting over 11,000 tests per day.

“Initially, when lockdown was enforced people in housing societies did not step out, so cases were low in buildings. But after gradual relaxation, these people started going out for work and caught the infection. This could be the reason for rise in cases in buildings,” said Kishor Gandhi, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, T ward (Mulund).

As per BMC data, 9.6 lakh people live in the sealed buildings. There are 564 containment zones across the city. The number has dropped slightly over last month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.