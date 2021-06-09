86 seamen dead: Unions to protest outside ONGC today, seek reparation for kin of dead

Addressing mediapersons, Vivek Monteiro of CITU said, “Employees have died and the matter must be treated as culpable homicide. Everyone knew of the cyclone and there was enough time for ONGC and AFCONS to save these workers." (ANI)

The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will protest outside the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) headquarters on Wednesday between 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm against the ONGC management, whom they allege is responsible for the death of the 86 people who died when barge P305 and tugboat MV Varaprada went down in the Arabian Sea during Cyclone Tauktae.

Addressing mediapersons, Vivek Monteiro of CITU said, “Employees have died and the matter must be treated as culpable homicide. Everyone knew of the cyclone and there was enough time for ONGC and AFCONS to save these workers.”

“I feel that responsibility of the kin of the dead must be taken by ONGC and AFCONS. They must take care of the financial needs of the family members till they are alive. We will tell this to ONGC and AFCONS officials when we meet them. We will ensure that they don’t run away from responsibility,” he added.

Manoj Yadav of FSUI said, “This is fourth such big disaster in the world in the last three decades. The life rafts failed and many were punctured. These accommodation barges were old and could not withstand the cyclone.”

“The disaster happened as the barge owner wanted to save money for mobilisation from oil field to port, may be to save just Rs 10 lakh approximately… Many people have died and the norms of compensation are not acceptable to us,” he added.