86 deaths in Maharashtra, most in a day since Oct

A day after recording 28,286 cases, the daily caseload surged to 33,914 on Tuesday in Maharashtra with 86 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single day death toll in Maharashtra since October 6, 2021. The caseload of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped slightly from 1,857 on Monday to 1,815 on Tuesday. As on Tuesday, Mumbai had 22,185 active Covid-19 cases. The doubling rate in Mumbai was 161 days.

Of the 1,72,498 tests conducted on Tuesday in the state, 33,914 were positive. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted — was 19.6 per cent. On Monday, 1,41,949 tests were conducted of which 28,286 tested positive with 19.92 per cent TPR.

Pune has been the major contributor to the state’s tally. Pune city reported 5,323 cases on Tuesday followed by Nagpur with 3,023 cases. Over 22 districts are recording a seven-day positivity rate above 20 per cent. The count of active cases in Maharashtra has surged to three lakh.

Of 86 deaths reported Tuesday, Mumbai reported 10, Solapur nine, Satara seven and Vasai-Virar six deaths.

“Nearly 70 per cent of the deaths are happening among the unvaccinated and 90 per cent of the total deaths among elderly above 60 with severe comorbidities,” said an official.

