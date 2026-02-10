811 posts vacant, hospital works stalled: Healthcare workers protest in Palghar

According to the protesting activists, promised facilities like a district hospital, trauma centre and women’s hospital are incomplete. (File photo)

Demanding urgent action on Palghar’s healthcare crisis, around 100 social workers, healthcare workers, NGOs and activists staged a protest on Tuesday at the Jawhar Additional Collector and Additional District Magistrate’s office.

According to the protesting activists, eleven years after the district was carved out to address malnutrition and poor health services, promised facilities like a district hospital, trauma centre and women’s hospital remain incomplete, while official records show hundreds of vacant posts across the health department.

Official records shared by the Palghar Zilla Parishad Health Department on Tuesday show that 811 sanctioned posts remain vacant, including 138 women health workers, 50 medical officers (Group B), and 24 drivers.