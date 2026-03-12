81 staff suspended in board exam crackdown; dip in copying cases

While most HSC papers are over, a few technical papers are still pending. The Secondary School Certificate examination is currently underway, with 49 copying cases reported so far compared to 92 last year. Three SSC papers are yet to be held, Bedse said.

IN ONE of the major crackdowns on exam malpractice, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has suspended 81 teaching and non-teaching staff members so far for their alleged involvement in irregularities during board examinations.

The board has also registered nine police cases linked to malpractice during the ongoing exams.

Officials said stricter monitoring measures this year have led to a drop in copying incidents. During the Higher Secondary Certificate examination, which concluded its major papers on Wednesday, the board recorded 237 cases of copying and other malpractices, compared with 353 cases last year.

According to the board, the decline is largely due to stronger anti-copying measures including the introduction of CCTV surveillance at exam centres.