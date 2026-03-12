81 staff suspended in board exam crackdown; dip in copying cases

State board files nine police cases, says CCTV surveillance and stricter vigilance curbed malpractices

Written by: Pallavi Smart
2 min readMumbaiMar 12, 2026 12:48 AM IST
staff suspended in board exam crackdown, Maharashtra board exam crackdown, board exam crackdown, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsWhile most HSC papers are over, a few technical papers are still pending. The Secondary School Certificate examination is currently underway, with 49 copying cases reported so far compared to 92 last year. Three SSC papers are yet to be held, Bedse said.
Make us preferred source on Google

IN ONE of the major crackdowns on exam malpractice, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has suspended 81 teaching and non-teaching staff members so far for their alleged involvement in irregularities during board examinations.

The board has also registered nine police cases linked to malpractice during the ongoing exams.

Officials said stricter monitoring measures this year have led to a drop in copying incidents. During the Higher Secondary Certificate examination, which concluded its major papers on Wednesday, the board recorded 237 cases of copying and other malpractices, compared with 353 cases last year.

According to the board, the decline is largely due to stronger anti-copying measures including the introduction of CCTV surveillance at exam centres.

Acting chairperson of the state board, Nandkumar Bedse, said strict disciplinary action had been taken against staff involved in conducting board exams.

“This may be the first time such strict disciplinary action has been taken against teaching and non-teaching staff involved in conducting Maharashtra State Board exams. This has been possible largely due to CCTV surveillance and strict vigilance by local authorities to ensure copy-free exams,” Bedse said.

He said CCTV cameras installed at most exam centres have enabled vigilance squads to verify suspicious activities and gather evidence before taking action.

Story continues below this ad

“With almost every exam centre covered under CCTV surveillance, officers of vigilance squads are able to verify doubts through footage,” he said.

Bedse added that increased awareness about the board’s copy-free campaign has also made invigilators, schools functioning as exam centres and local education officers more vigilant in identifying malpractices.

Of the 81 suspensions so far, the highest number of 28 were reported from Washim district, followed by 21 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 18 from Beed.

Among the 237 copying cases recorded in the HSC examination, the highest 59 were reported from the Amravati division.

Pune division reported 47 cases, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded 46.

Story continues below this ad

While most HSC papers are over, a few technical papers are still pending. The Secondary School Certificate examination is currently underway, with 49 copying cases reported so far compared to 92 last year. Three SSC papers are yet to be held, Bedse said.

 

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 11: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments