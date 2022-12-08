80-year-old in Mumbai loses over Rs 3 lakh to fake electricity bill message

An 80-year-old man in Mumbai has lost over Rs 3 lakh after he fell prey to a fraudulent message asking him to clear his electricity bill dues to avoid his power supply getting disconnected, police said Thursday.

An FIR has been registered at the Charkop police station Thursday based on the complaint of the retired private accountant who stays with his wife at Kandivali. He told police the fraudster tricked him into transferring Rs 3.27 lakh from his bank account.

According to the police, the man received a message on his phone on Monday that said he had not paid his electricity bill for November and that his connection would be disconnected. The next day the octogenarian contacted the customer care number mentioned in the message to say that he had already paid the bill.

“But the fraudster, who posed as an executive from Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, said that they have not received his payment and asked him to do it again or else the power supply will be disconnected and he would be fined Rs 10,000 to restore the connection,” police said. T

he elderly man grew tense and agreed to pay the bill again. “The fraudster then took the ATM card and bank account details of the man and his wife. He made the complainant share One Time Passwords (OTP) multiple times saying there were some technical issues and the payment was not going through,” police said, while adding that the fraudster took advantage of the hearing problem of the aged man.

A total of Rs 3.27 lakh was withdrawn in five transactions, police said. The man grew suspicious only after he saw the bank alert messages after which he rushed to his bank where he was told that he had fallen prey to cyber fraud.