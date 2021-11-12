Mumbai: 80-year-old doctor falls for KYC cyber-fraud, loses Rs 2.99 lakh

An 80-year-old doctor from Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai fell prey to KYC cyber-fraud where a fraudster, impersonating as a digital payment company’s executive, tricked him into revealing his bank details and used them to transfer Rs 2.99 lakh from his bank account.

An FIR was registered with the Cuffe Parade police station on November 10. As per the complaint on November 8, the doctor, who is now retired, received a text message on his mobile phone.

The message read, “Dear Customer, Your PAYTM KYC has expired. Your PAYTM will be blocked within 24 Hrs. Please contact PAYTM OFFICE PH – 98******” .The doctor called on the number thinking he was calling a PAYTM representative. Incidentally, the cyber-fraudster to mask his identity was using a Truecaller application which shows the name of the person you are calling on your mobile screen. In the Truecaller application on the doctor’s phone, the fraudster’s name displayed as one Mahesh Sharma with a logo of PAYTM.

The fraudster, on the pretext of helping him to update his KYC, made him download Anydesk app, a mobile application that enables a third party to see your mobile activities. The fraudster then asked the doctor to make Rs 1 payment using his credit card details.

The complainant entered his card details and CVV number. Following this, 14 transactions took place within sometime and Rs 2.99 lakh were transferred from his account. The complainant then realised that he had been duped and approached the local police station.