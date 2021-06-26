80-year-old dies in Ratnagiri, first Delta plus death

Local health officials said they have collected 372 swab samples from the woman’s village this week to conduct RT-PCR tests. (Representational)

An 80-year-old woman, one of the 21 Covid-19 patients detected with Delta plus variant in Maharashtra, died in Ratnagiri district. This is the first such death reported in state. Madhya Pradesh has reported two such deaths.

While the 80-year-old woman died on June 13, officials in Ratnagiri said they received an official communication on June 20 that she was infected with the Delta plus variant. The village where she lived, Ozarkhol in Sangameshwar taluka, was declared a containment zone earlier this week, over 20 days after she had tested positive. Contact tracing only began after it came to be known that she suffered from the Delta plus variant.

“As soon as we were informed that she was infected with the Delta plus variant, we began to take containment measures,” a district official said.

Local health officials said they have collected 372 swab samples from the woman’s village this week to conduct RT-PCR tests.

Stating that Delta plus is still not the dominant variant, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said more samples are being collected from districts for genome sequencing to map its spread. “We are trying to find out if vaccinated people have been re-infected,” he told mediapersons.