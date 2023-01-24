8-yr-old girl dies, day after rubble fell on her from building under construction

A DAY after an eight-year-old girl got trapped under the rubble that fell on her from a building under construction, the minor succumbed to her injuries early on Monday. The VP Road police, who had earlier registered a case under section 338 (causing grievous injuries by act endangering life) against the developer and site supervisor, have added section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) to the FIR. The police said the girl Krisha Patel lives on the fifth floor of the same building.

An officer said, “The building had 14 floors and people are living there. However, a decision was taken to increase number of floors and construction was underway.” On Sunday at around 8pm, rubble fell onto her from the 24th floor as she was passing by. She was trapped under it and rescued with the help of local authorities and rushed to HN Reliance hospital.

“After the girl lost her life early Monday appropriate sections were added to the FIR. We are probing the matter and trying to identify the people responsible for the mishap,” an officer said.