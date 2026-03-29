8 years on, Goregaon flyover extension incomplete; cost up 45% to Rs 247 crore

The BMC’s 750-metre extension of the Mrinaltai Gore Flyover is now 80% complete and expected to open by May 2026, eight years after construction began and with a 45% budget hike. (Source: File)

Eight years after work began, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) flyover extension between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on the Western Express Highway (WEH) remains incomplete, with the project cost escalating by 45% from its original estimate.

The 750-metre extension of the Mrinaltai Gore Flyover, which began in 2018 with a deadline of 24 months, is still under construction. The cost has risen from Rs 170.82 crore to Rs 247 crore, with the latest revision proposal tabled before the civic standing committee earlier this month.

Civic officials said the project has now reached around 80% completion and is expected to be finished by April-end or mid-May.

Cost escalations and design changes