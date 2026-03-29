8 years on, Goregaon flyover extension incomplete; cost up 45% to Rs 247 crore

Eight years after work began, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) flyover extension between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on the Western Express Highway (WEH) remains incomplete, with the project cost escalating by 45% from its original estimate.
The 750-metre extension of the Mrinaltai Gore Flyover, which began in 2018 with a deadline of 24 months, is still under construction. The cost has risen from Rs 170.82 crore to Rs 247 crore, with the latest revision proposal tabled before the civic standing committee earlier this month.
Civic officials said the project has now reached around 80% completion and is expected to be finished by April-end or mid-May.
Cost escalations and design changes
The flyover, planned in 2016, was aimed at providing a direct link between Ram Mandir and Goregaon, easing traffic by allowing motorists to bypass SV Road and Link Road.
While work orders were issued in 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 170.82 crore, subsequent changes in alignment pushed the cost to Rs 194 crore. The latest proposal has further revised the cost to Rs 247 crore.
In its note to the standing committee, the BMC cited additional requirements such as resurfacing the carriageway, installation of road signages, and construction of noise barriers due to new residential buildings along the stretch.
Opposition flags concerns
The proposal, tabled on March 18, has drawn objections from Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi, who demanded a site inspection.
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“It is shocking that instead of reprimanding the contractor, the BMC is rewarding them with cost escalation. There is no clear explanation for such a sharp increase despite the project remaining incomplete for eight years,” Azmi said.
He also questioned the design changes, alleging lack of planning and wastage of public funds.
The civic administration has scheduled a site visit for elected representatives and standing committee members on March 30.
Reasons for delay
Meanwhile, issuing a statement the BMC said that the delay was mainly caused due to change in design and the COVID 19 pandemic.
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“The work orders were issued in 2018 and the work could only begin by 2019. The flyover would pass above four key traffic junctions therefore the construction work could only be carried out in the night due to traffic congestion during the day. This left us with a limited timeline,” the BMC’s statement read.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic there was a shortage of manpower, due to which the project got stuck. Also, the flyover passes close to crematoriums and burial grounds. Therefore, the local representatives maintained that the previous alignment of the project would hinder access to these locations. For which we had to change to design and create an additional underpass to provide accessibility leading to cost escalation,” the BMC’s statement read.
Why the delay ?
Congested Junction leading to limited construction time
Labour shortage due to Covid 19 impact
Prolonged time to secure construction permission from police department
Why cost escalation ?
Change in design :- The new design demanded construction of a subway
Rise in raw materials like steel
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Installation of noise barriers since residential buildings have come up in the periphery of the bridge that were not there earlier
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More