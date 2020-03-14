8 Mumbai hospital staffers test negative for coronavirus

The man, third to test positive for the virus in the city, had reached Mumbai on March 8 from Dubai. (File) The man, third to test positive for the virus in the city, had reached Mumbai on March 8 from Dubai. (File)

EIGHT DOCTORS, nurses and cleaning staffers from a private hospital in Mumbai, who had been quarantined and their swab samples taken for tests after they came in close contact of a 64-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, tested negative for the infection late Friday. In addition, 74 people, including several hospital staffers, have been asked to remain at home isolation for 14 days.

The man, third to test positive for the virus in the city, had reached Mumbai on March 8 from Dubai. He was admitted to the hospital for breathing difficulties and also suffered existing heart disease. Doctors there suspected he had coronavirus and sent samples to Kasturba Hospital where they tested positive. On Friday, he was moved to Kasturba Hospital’s isolation ward where he remains stable.

On Friday, civic officials visited 460 houses in 15 buildings around the residence of the sexagenarian to look for people with symptoms of cough, cold and fever. “No symptomatic cases were found in the area. But we will continue our survey,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer. Executive health officer Dr Padmaja Keskars said a few relatives of the patient have been quarantined in Kasturba Hospital.

After the staffers tested negative, the hospital said all medical and non-medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact with the patient have been screened and a few quarantined at home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.