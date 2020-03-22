8 more test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, 64 cases in state

In the process of contact tracing, two high-risk patients have been identified, with one testing positive for COVID-19. (File) In the process of contact tracing, two high-risk patients have been identified, with one testing positive for COVID-19. (File)

With eight new cases reported on Saturday, Mumbai recorded its highest jump in COVID-19 cases with indications that community transmission may have begun. In all, the state reported 11 new cases – eight in Mumbai, two in Pune and one in Yavatmal – taking the number of people testing positive to the virus to 64.

A security guard posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai tested positive for the virus, along with a traveller who had travel history from Gujarat and Delhi. Civic officials said investigations are on to understand how they contracted the virus. The guard lives in Ghatkopar, BMC officials said, adding that the procedure of contact tracing has been initiated and his family members admitted for testing.

A 75-year-old woman from H-West (Bandra, Khar West) ward, who had travelled to Oman, also tested positive. Civic officials said that her condition is stable and that she has been treated for pneumonia. While she has been admitted to S L Raheja hospital, her husband has also been advised to stay in quarantine at the hospital. He has no symptoms of coronavirus.

Civic officials said 14 people the woman had come in contact with have been identified and advised home quarantine. They include her son, daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, domestic helps and a few neighbours.

Officials said that the patient had traveled to Oman and had returned to Mumbai in the first week of March. “The woman had shown some symptoms and was admitted in Kasturba Hospital. However, she had tested negetive then and was discharged. Four days ago, she fell ill and was admitted to Nanavati hospital. He samples tested positive on Saturday,” said an official from BMC.

He added, “We visited the building where she stays. We have taken details of all close contacts of the patient and they will be in home quarantine. The building has been disinfected.”

Another 75-year-old man residing in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai have tested positive. The senior citizen, who had travelled to the US and landed in Mumbai on March 16, was in home quarantine. As he complained of symptoms, he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on Friday and later tested positive.

In the process of contact tracing, two high-risk patients have been identified, with one testing positive for COVID-19. The test results for the second person is awaited.

In Pune, two persons tested positive to COVID-19. While a 25-year-old man, who had traveled to England and Ireland, tested positive, a 41-year-old woman has been found infected with the virus even though she has no foreign travel history.

