8 more Omicron cases in Maharashtra, none with international travel history

Eight more cases of the Omicron variant were identified in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the state’s total Omicron tally to 28 and India’s at 57.

None of the new cases has any international travel history, but one had travelled to Bengaluru and another to Delhi.

Of the eight cases, seven are from Mumbai and one from the city’s outskirts – Vasai Virar. Six of them have already been discharged.

As per Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC, an international flier from the UK was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier. Upon contact tracing, several of his close contacts were also diagnosed with Covid-19. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing. Their results, which came on Tuesday, found that the index patient along with seven of his close contacts were infected with Omicron.

These patients are aged between 24 and 41 years, three of them are asymptomatic and five have mild symptoms. Two have been hospitalised while six are in home isolation.

Of the 28 cases in Maharashtra, 12 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri Chinchwad, two from Pune Municipal Corporation, and one each from Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur and Vasai Virar.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force, said, “The virus is still limited to sporadic travelers. The new patients were in close contact with the previously identified patients with international travel history. So, there is no need to panic.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed in the Rajya Sabha that as on December 9, there are 2,410 Covid-19 vaccine doses with expiry date in December this year. Out of this, 1,910 doses are from Maharashtra.

Commenting on it, Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary, Maharashtra, said, “We know about the location of these vials. We will make sure that the doses get consumed before their expiry.”