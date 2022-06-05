8 MNS workers held for trying to distribute Raj Thackeray’s letter on loudspeakers

EIGHT MAHARASHTRA Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were arrested for allegedly gathering and planning to distribute Raj Thackeray’s letter to the residents of Chembur. On Thursday, Thackeray through his letter appealed to the people of Maharashtra to report to the police if the volume of loudspeakers being played exceeds the permissible limit of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night. The MNS chief also urged party workers to ensure that the letter reaches every household in the state. Accordingly, the eight workers had gathered near Khadi Machine at RCF in Chembur to distribute the letter.

Senior inspector Balasaheb Ghavate of RCF police station said, “We received information that they were going to gather and start distributing letters to the residents but we caught them beforehand.”

The eight arrested are identified as Dyaneshwar Thorve, Vijay Garje, Hasmuddin Shaikh, Datta Patkare, Ashok Sangale, Santosh Gaikwad, Parshuram Bobhate and Vijay Neekalje.

They were arrested under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37 (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. They were later released on bail, said Ghavate.

“The Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) has issued an order forbidding people from gathering in the city limits and they have violated that rule due to which they were booked and arrested,” said a police officer.