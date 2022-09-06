79,513 candidates allotted seats in special round of FYJC admission

A total of 79,513 candidates were allotted seats in the special round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) held online for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) in Mumbai. With a significant number of applications awaiting allotment of colleges, there is a demand to hold one more special round to ensure that merit is not compromised.

The merit list for the special round was declared on Monday by the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) Mumbai, which conducts the CAP rounds. A total of 1,00,134 candidates had applied for admission in this round. Of these, 79,513 were allotted seats while 20,621 applications remained without any seat.

“These are just the remaining candidates from the special round. There will be more who were out of the system for this round because they did not confirm admission to the allotted college if that was their first preference. There will be others whose applications have been rejected due to mistakes. Overall, the number of candidates, who are still waiting for admissions is significant which hints at the requirement of another special round,” said an official from the office of DyDE.

Director of Education (Secondary) Mahesh Palkar, who has the authority to decide if there can be one more special round was unavailable for comment.