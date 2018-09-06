79 per cent Ganesh mandals get permissions for erecting pandals

Ganesh Idols are taken to the Pandal ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Festival from Parel at Lalbaug. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Ganesh Idols are taken to the Pandal ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Festival from Parel at Lalbaug. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Almost 80 per cent of Ganesh mandals that registered with the BMC this year had received permissions for staging the mandaps, official records from the corporation said. Almost 1,000 additional mandals have registered this year as compared to last year.

The BMC received 3,499 applications from Ganesh mandals this year. As per the guidelines of the Bombay High Court in 2015, the corporation authorises construction of those pandals on the road that does not restrict passage to fire brigades and ambulances. The court had banned illegal platforms raised in densely populated localities with heavy traffic, or if those locations were near public transport stands, hospitals and educational institutions, affecting traffic and movement of pedestrians.

In all, 79 per cent of mandals have received permissions while 10 per cent of the applications were rejected. “Additional 1,000 mandals applied for permission this year as compared to last year,” a senior BMC official said. Applications of 759 mandals were rejected due to duplication, while 281 mandals did not receive permission to construct the pandals.

Naresh Dahibaokar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said: “We held talks with the corporation, traffic and police to grant permissions to maximum pandals.”

