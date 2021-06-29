79% hospitality units record drop of over 70% in business in May 2021 in Maharashtra: Tourism dept survey

The state tourism department’s survey to measure the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 shows that 79 per cent establishments, such as hotels, restaurants and others, recorded a drop of over 70 per cent in their business in May 2021 in comparison with December 2020. Such businesses also witnessed 50 per cent cancellations in future bookings.

The state’s directorate of tourism conducted a survey to analyse the impact of the second wave on the tourism industry and to understand ways to recover faster after the pandemic. The survey was conducted between April and May by reaching out to stakeholders such as hotels, restaurants, tour operators, travel agents, transport among others. It received around 600 responses with maximum responses from Mumbai and neighbouring districts, Pune and Nashik regions.

According to findings of the survey, out of 79 per cent businesses, 55 per cent witnessed a drop of over 90 per cent in trade while 24 per cent witnessed a drop from 70 to 90 per cent. Over 70 per cent hotels recorded drop in occupancy of over 50 per cent now compared to the December-January period when it was relatively open.