Sunday, September 13, 2020
78-yr-old man found dead, police suspect no foul play

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | September 14, 2020 1:17:02 am
mumbai man found dead, kurla man suicide, kurla man death, kurla police, mumbai news, indian express newsAn accidental death report has been lodged by the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police, which is investigating if any foul play was involved. (Representational)

A 78-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself at his Kurla residence on Sunday afternoon. Police said the deceased was frustrated, as he was suffering from a kidney ailment.

An accidental death report has been lodged by the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police, which is investigating if any foul play was involved.

The deceased, Rizwannula Zainulla Chaudhary, resided in Kohinoor City in Kurla West. Police said Chaudhary’s son Sameerullah, daughter-in-law Shakila and two grandchildren were at home when the incident took place.

An officer said around 2.30 pm, Chaudhary’s son heard a gunshot and rushed to his father’s room, only to find him lying dead on the floor with the revolver nearby. The neighbours went on to inform the Police Control Room. The officer added: “Prima facie there seems to be no foul play… The deceased had a license for the firearm.”

