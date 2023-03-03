78-yr-old duped by man posing as ‘Turkish Airlines agent’

A 78-year-old man has lodged a complaint with Powai police after he was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 10.15 lakh. Police said the complainant was approached by an unknown person who posed as an employee of Turkish Airlines.

On the pretext of offering to help him change his travel dates, the conman asked him to send an initial payment of Rs 5,000, following which he transferred Rs 10.10 lakh from his bank account.

The complainant is a retiree and stays in Powai. He had booked tickets of a Turkish Airlines flight.

The 78-year-old, in his statement to police, said on February 22, he got a call from an unknown person who said he was an agent of Turkish Airlines. The caller told the septuagenarian, “Do you want to make any changes to the booking that you have already made?”

“To this, I said yes as I wanted to change the date of travel,” said the man in his statement to police. The caller asked for a fee of Rs 5000 and subsequently asked for the bank account details. The septuagenarian was then asked to pay via a phone pay app, after which he transferred Rs 5,000 to the number sent by the caller.

“The caller had asked me to keep the phone on hold… but as I was constantly receiving messages for about 15 minutes, I disconnected the call and looked at the messages and realised that Rs 10.10 lakh has been debited from bank account,” the complainant told police.