7,751 Maharashtra gram panchayats go to polls on December 18

Elections to 7,751 gram panchayats for the post of sarpanch and other panchayat members will be held on December 18, Maharashtra election commissioner U P S Madan announced Wednesday. These are panchayats whose terms are ending between October and December 2022. Also, elections for all newly established gram panchayats will be announced on November 18, Madan said.

Nomination papers can be filed from November 28 to December 2. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on December 5. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be December 7, till 3 pm, and distribution of election symbols will be done on the same day. Voting will be held on December 18, 2022, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The voting time will be till 3 pm only in Naxal-affected areas. The counting of votes will take place on December 20, 2022, Madan announced.

The number of gram panchayats which will go to polls on December 18 district-wise are: Ahmednagar- 203, Akola- 266, Amravati- 257, Aurangabad- 219, Beed- 704, Bhandara- 363, Buldana- 279, Chandrapur- 59, Dhule- 128, Gadchiroli- 27, Gondia- 348, Hingoli- 62, Jalgaon- 140, Jalna- 266, Kolhapur- 475, Latur- 351, Nagpur- 237, Nandurbar- 123, Osmanabad- 166, Palghar- 63, Parbhani- 128, Pune- 221, Raigad- 240, Ratnagiri- 222, Sangli- 452, Satara- 319, Sindhudurg- 325, Solapur- 189, Thane- 42, Wardha- 113, Washim- 287, Yavatmal- 100, Nanded- 181 and Nashik- 196.

Fadnavis calls for ‘one nation, one election’

In a statement issued on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the country and Maharashtra need ‘one nation, one election’. “Last time Sudhir Mungantiwar chaired a committee whose report presented that there is an election code of conduct on 365 days every five years. Which means some part or another in the state is going for elections. I believe ‘one nation, one election’ is needed. Now, this is restricted to Maharashtra, but even in the country, there are periodic elections for states. If elections all happen at one time, it will save expenses, voters will have a holistic informed view of political parties, and politicians will also have to take one planned stand and appear before voters, instead of politics of opportunity,” Fadnavis said.